Five wins for young prospect Eunan McGlinchey at Dunlop Masters

Young prospect Eunan McGlinchey claimed five wins at the Dunlop Masters Championship at Mondello Park at the weekend.

The young Aghadowey rider was taking a break from the British Junior Supersport Championship and won the first two Supersport races at the County Kildare circuit, beating Emmett O’Grady on each occasion with Dean McMaster rounding out the podium places twice.

Richie Ryan won all three Dunlop Masters Superbike races.

O’Grady won the third race although McGlinchey was denied the chance of a treble when he did not start on his Suzuki.

McGlinchey proved unstoppable in the Supertwins class as he secured his hat-trick, twice beating Dave Butler and seeing off Derek Wilson to make it a treble.

He currently heads the British Junior Supersport Championship after five podiums from the first five races of the season.

McGlinchey said: “I thought I’d get some track time at the Mondello Masters.

“It was great weather and we had some great battles in both classses.

“I had two wins in the Supersport Pros and three wins in the Supertwins, so what else could you ask for!”

Snetterton hosts the next British championship round from June 15-17.

With Ballycastle’s Charles Stuart ruled out of the Superbike class due to a blown engine on his Parker Transport Yamaha R1, Richie Ryan took full advantage to chalk up a treble to snatch the title initiative.

Ryan was made to work hard in the opening race when he narrowly held off Peter Moloney to win by just 0.143 seconds, with Luke Johnston taking third.

He won race two by a more comfortable margin of 1.6 seconds from Moloney, with Johnston fourth this time behind Andrew Murphy.

In the third race of the weekend, Ryan again had to dig deep to wrap up his hat-trick by only 0.191 seconds from Moloney, with Johnston returning to the rostrum in third position.

The next rounds of the Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship will be held from June 16-17.