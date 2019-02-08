Gary Dunlop unveils retro livery to mark 20 years since Joey's famous RC45 victory at 1999 Ulster Grand Prix

Gary Dunlop has unveiled a new colour scheme for the Joey’s Bar Honda machines he will run in 2019, marking 20 years since Joey’s famous 1999 victory at the Ulster Grand Prix.

The legendary Ballymoney racer pulled out all the stops to win the second Superbike race on his ageing Honda RC45, seeing off the challenge of V&M Yamaha hot-shot David Jefferies after an epic duel around the 7.4-mile Dundrod course.

The Joey's Bar Honda will sport a retro livery in 2019 marking 20 years since Joey's famous 1999 Superbike victory at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Jefferies had won the opening Superbike race on his Ulster GP debut and set a new lap record of 126.85mph in race two, but it was Dunlop who rolled back the years to secure victory on a famous day at the ‘Grand Prix’.

Today, Joey remains the most successful rider ever at the Ulster Grand Prix with 24 victories to his name.

Sadly, the 1999 event was marred by the death of popular Coleraine man Owen McNally, who was killed after a crash in the final race of the day while leading the 250cc race.

The new-look Joey’s Bar Honda and the TT legend’s Ulster Grand Prix-winning RC45 are on display at the Blackhorse Northern Ireland Motorcycle Festival at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn this weekend.