Glenn Irwin tops times at Oulton BSB test

Glenn Irwin topped the times at Thursday’s official Bennetts British Superbike test at Oulton Park.

The PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider was under the lap record on the Panigale as he knocked JG Speedfit Kawasaki’s Leon Haslam off the top spot in the final moments of the last session, securing the fastest lap by almost three tenths of a second.

The Carrick rider had led the way in the first two sessions and capped a positive day by closing out the test on top thanks to a sizzling lap in 1m 34.223s.

Haslam was 0.297s behind, with Shane Byrne third fastest overall on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati, 0.340s behind team-mate Irwin.

Aussie Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha), Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) and Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) were the top six.

Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon was eighth fastest, 1.1 seconds back on Irwin.

The third round of the championship at Oulton Park will be held next weekend.

Irwin will hope to be in the mix for his first victory of the season before the 28-year-old switches his attention to the North West 200, where he won the feature Superbike race last May.

In the National Superstock 1000 class, Andy Reid was fastest at Oulton on the EHA Racing Aprilia.