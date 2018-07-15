Graeme McDowell misses out on The Open qualification

Graeme McDowell has failed to qualify for next week’s Open at Carnoustie after finishing 63rd in the Scottish Open on Sunday.

The former US Open winner from Portrush was aiming for one of three spots available for non-exempt players to secure a top-10 finish.

McDowell carded a one-over-par 71 in the final round to end on three under and 17 behind winner Brandon Stone.

The South African took one of the three Open spots up for grabs. Englishman Eddie Pepperell and Jens Dantorp of Sweden also claimed a berth at the Open.

McDowell, who is 179th in the world rankings, pulled out of an Open qualifier at St Annes earlier this month when he lost his clubs following a flight from France.

It left the 38-year-old needing to earn one of the three qualifying places on offer at both the Irish Open and Scottish Open.

Northern Ireland will have two players in action at the Scottish links on Thursday and both are former winners. Rory McIlroy captured the Claret Jug in 2014, three years after Darren Clarke triumphed at Sandwich.