Graeme McDowell to be reunited with golf clubs at Ballyliffin

Graeme McDowell arrived at Ballyliffin on Tuesday afternoon his missing golf clubs were still nowhere to be seen.

The 2010 US Open champion's clubs went awol after he flew in to Manchester following his tied 37th-placed finish at the French Open on Sunday.

He had been scheduled to compete for a place at The Open in qualifying at St Anne's on Tuesday but without his clubs, he made the decision to fly to Ballyliffin.

“I think a lot of people were upset I withdrew today, they couldn’t understand why I didn’t get another set of clubs and try and qualify,” said Graeme.

“If this had been my last chance saloon today, if there weren’t three spots available this weekend and three spots available next week in Scotland then of course I would have tried - I’d try anything to play in The Open, but with this week ahead of me I felt playing 36 holes at St Anne’s today with another set of clubs and in tough conditions with only three spots up for grabs, I just didn’t think the odds were in my favour.

“The sensible thing was to get over here, build myself a set of backup clubs just in case - this was before I knew today that hopefully I’ll have my clubs in my possession tomorrow morning - and hopefully all will end well and I’ll be ready to go for the Irish Open.”

McDowell is expected to be runited with his clubs in time for this morning's PRO-AM, in which he tees off at 7.30am.