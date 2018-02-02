HOCKEY: Draw for Ballymoney Seconds

Ballymoney Ladies Seconds took on Lurgan Seconds on Saturday.

On a cold windy afternoon the girls were focused and started the game at a high intensity putting pressure on Lurgan from the whistle.

Ballymoney had the lion’s share of the attack but unfortunately were unable to get the ball in the back of their net. Lurgan made a few advances on the break but the defence were strong and able to clear the ball wide to travel up towards their opposition’s circle. At the end of the first half the score line was 0-0.

Both teams came out strong and this was evident through the play at the start of the second half. Ballymoney were unlucky not to convert a penalty corner. Lurgan piled on the pressure, but thanks to some outstanding saves from Ballymoney’s keeper theycould not change the score line. The match ended with a scoreless draw. The team would like to thank the umpires, supporters on the sideline and getting ready for their cup game.

On Saturday 27th January Ballymoney Thirds travelled to Belfast to play CIYMS. Having previously beaten them earlier in the season they had to settle with a share of the points and a 1-1 draw. Ballymoney travelled with a wealth of experience and a sprinkle of youth, Megan Kirgan and Abby Tutty making their debut for the senior club showed a display of maturity beyond their age.

Both teams fought hard to gain possession from the start with Ballymoney gaining upper hand midway through the first half. On 25 minutes good patient hockey between Julie Young and Lauren McNeill down the right created the perfect pass to Abby Tutty who found herself unmarked in the circle, calmy slotted the ball below the advancing home keeper marking her debut with a goal. A resolute Ballymoney defence marshalled by Judith McCracken defended their lead going into half time.

The second half started at same tempo as first with Ballymoney looking to extend their lead, dominating in all areas of the pitch.

Ballymoney got caught high, a long through ball caught the visitors of guard, CIYMS centre forward was first to react as she played a clever one, two with her right wing who made no mistake at hammering the ball past Jill Huey in the Ballymoney goal.

The next 10 minutes resulted in frantic play with both teams looking for the win, however neither team could capitalise on their lead.

Two minutes from full time Abby Tutty was unable to steer a Diane McNeill pass goal bound, narrowly shaving the post. Ballymoney continued to threaten the home defence but just could not find the all important touch and had to settle with a point. Player of the match was Judith McCracken who was outstanding at the heart of Ballymoney’s defence.

Thanks to Lisa Burns for coaching and Club Sponsors John McElderry for their continued support.