In Pictures: Coleraine sports stars honoured

GARETH McCauley and Sonia Knox walked away with the top prizes as a range of sporting achievements were recognised at the 2018 Coleraine Sports Awards.

Clay pigeon shooter, McAuley clinched the 2018 Sportsman of the Year award following his bronze medal success at the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane while Knox received the Sportswoman of the Year award in recognition of her duathlon and triathlon successes.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers and Robert McVeigh from Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council presented the awards on the night with the winners of each category now going forward to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s gala sports award evening which will take place in the Lodge Hotel on Friday, November 2nd.

Other award winners on the night included Caitlin Henry (Judo) who took home the Junior Sportswoman trophy. Caitlin has enjoyed a raft of success in judo

including gold medals at the 2018 Irish Open and Irish Schools competition. And Reece McCloskey (Shotokan Karate) clinched the Junior Sportsman of the Year as martial arts dominated the prizes. Reece is the current Shotokan Karate Irish champion and won first place at the British National Championships Boys Kumite and the Prestigious Liverpool Youth Championships.

Coach of the Year award went to Paul Price (Judo) while Sports Person with a Disability went to talented swimmer, Tyler Troy.

Recipient of the prestigious Senior Team award was, of course, Coleraine Football Club, represented by Lyndon Kane following the club’s remarkable season which culminated in the memorable Irish Cup success at Windsor Park while Bertie Peacocks won the Junior team of the year.

International Sportsperson of the Year went to Ireland Ladies Hockey team captain, Katie Mullan which was accepted on her behalf by father, Brian Mullan while Ursula Harper was also honoured for her services to sport.

Roll of Honour: Junior Sportswoman: Caitlin Henry, Judo; Junior Sportsman: Reece McCloskey, Shotokan Karate; Junior Team: Bertie Peacock’s Under 14s, Football; Sports Person with a Disability: Tyler Troy, Swimming; Sports Administrator: Mary McGoldrick, Gymnastics; Services to Sport: Ursula Harper, Hockey; Coach of the Year: Paul Price, Judo; Merit Award: Lisa Christie, Gymnastics; Senior Team: Coleraine FC; Sportsman: Gareth McAuley, Clay Pigeon Shooting; Sportswoman: Sonia Knox

International Sportsperson of the Year: Katie Mullan, Hockey; Harry Gregg Bursary: Bann Rowing Club; Bobby Platt Bursary: Coleraine Grammar School Rowing Club

Harry McCormick Youth Bursary: Caitlin Henry.