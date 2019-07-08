Ireland squad announced for historic first test against England at Lord's

Cricket Ireland has named a 14-player squad that will travel to England next week to play a two-day warm-up match and then the historic first Test match against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Graham Ford’s squad will play the following matches: 18-19 July: Ireland XI v Middlesex 2nd XI at Merchant Taylor’s School and 24-27 July: Ireland v England Test match at Lord’s.

William Porterfield (Captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson and Craig Young.

Andrew White, Chair of National Men’s Selectors, said: “The historic nature of this Test match will not be lost on anyone, however, the players will not be overawed by the occasion. I think we demonstrated the fight and talent we possess in the recent ODI against England at Malahide, and I expect the players will look to be just as competitive in the Test arena.

“We have stated all along that as Selectors we are looking for players not only in-form but displaying consistent performances, and I believe we have selected a squad that reflects this. It’s also a squad that balances experience and emerging talent, which is necessary in looking to the future in this format of the game. This may only be our third Test, but we have 11 more to play over the next three years and our two Tests to date have shown glimpses of the potential we possess.

“We often say that this is a team in transition, but recent performances at home give us great optimism that we are on the right path and will come to Lord’s with confidence and belief.

“We would like to thank Middlesex Cricket for finding room in their schedule to play a warm-up game and Merchant Taylors School, and hope Irish cricket fans – home-based and ex-pat alike – come out to turn Lord’s green and support the boys in that distinctly Irish style.”