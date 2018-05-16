JUDO: Success for Coleraine judo clubs

Judo Players from both the Coleraine Club and the Ulster University Club excelled at the Omagh Judo Championships last weekend.

All four entries from the Coleraine Club won medals with a tally of two Gold, a Silver and a Bronze.

Caitlin Henry on the podium at the Irish Schools Championships in Dublin with Sean Fleming, President of the Irish Judo Association who presented the medals.

Gold medallists were Amy Woodall and Olivier Jeanine and the silver medallist was Olaith Smith. The bronze was won by Ellie Johnston-Rankin.

The team was accompanied by coaches Mark Woodall, Richard Briggs and Russell Brown while Club Secretary Peter Cuckoo was officiating.

From the University Club postgraduate student Joseph McKinney won the senior middle Kyu (Orang/green belt) competition by well executed ippons (10 point wins).

Other judo news from the weekend was the outstanding performance of the Club's judo protégé Caitlin Henry who travelled to Dublin with coach Rebecca Cuckoo and her mother to compete at the Irish School's Championships, where Caitlin cleaned up with a gold medal in the under 44kg category.

This was the fifth major title win this year for Caitlin who is still only 12 years old!