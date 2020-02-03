Kenyan international Joel Kipkemboi Kiptoo to run Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The starting lineuip for the P&O Antrim Coast Half Marathon just gets better and better.

With top international and Olympic athletes already signed up to take on the now much faster course, organisers are delighted to announce that Kenyan International Joel Kipkemboi Kiptoo has now confirmed he will also be attempting to break the Northern Ireland All-comers record at the prestigious event taking place in Larne on Saturday, March 21.

Joel won last year’s Edinburgh Marathon by over 8 minutes in a time of 2 hours 13 min, and with a personal best of 2 hrs 9 mins is the new fastest marathon man in the field, although both GB’s Scott Overall and Nick McCormick have currently ran faster over the half marathon distance.

Joel’s win at the Edinburgh marathon was all the more spectacular as he had been shot a few years earlier in an incident in his native Kenya.

He survived an ambush four years ago in his homeland that left two of his training partners dead.

Also joining Joel on the day will be fellow Kenyan International Vane Nyaboke - 73 minute Half marathon specialist.

The P&O Antrim Coast Half Marathon promises to be probably the best International Women’s race ever staged in the province.

Five times Olympian Jo Pavey will aslo be contesting the elite women’s field.

46-year old Pavey is a World, European and Commonwealth medallist and represented Great Britain in every Olympic Games from 2000 to 2016.

Jo said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity of racing on the flat and scenic course.”

Larne Athletics Club who will be hosting the Half Maratho, would like to take this opportunity to thank all the local sports clubs in the area for their fantastic support to date.

Due to huge demand for the event the Race committee are still looking for volunteers and everyone will be welcome.

All volunteers will receive a Race day T-shirt and discount to next year’s event.

Anyone wishing to volunteer can find all details on the website. www.antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com