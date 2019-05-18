LIVE BLOG: 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils Riders pictured at the start of Thursday evening's opening Tides Restaurant Supersport race at the North West 200. Lee Johnston (13) won the race Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Check out our live blog for the latest from the 2019 North West 200. For full post-race coverage from the News Letter team visit our website (www.newsletter.co.uk) and pick up a copy of Monday’s print edition. WATCH: Michael Rutter lights up Honda RCV at North West 200