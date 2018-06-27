Loreto Camogie team win the Fr Davies Cup

Loreto College Coleraine’s Year 10 Camogie team reached the Final of the Fr Davies Cup, which was contested against St Pius’ High School Magherafelt at the Glenullin GAC pitch on Friday 15th June.

The Loreto side entered the final with confidence as they had reached this stage undefeated. The Glenullin setting was a familiar one for several members of the team, which was drawn mainly from Year 10 with some players from Years 8 and 9.

The game began at a frightening pace. As soon as referee Sean McGuigan had thrown the ball in, there was a constant battle for possession until the half time whistle. Within minutes, Loreto scored three well worked points from Cara, Eimear and Mary.

Some would argue that if it hadn’t been for the heroics of the Magherafelt back line and goalkeepe, Loreto would have been out of sight as several goal chances were thwarted.

The Half Time score was Loreto 0.3- 0.0 St Pius’ HS, Magherafelt.

Within a few minutes of minutes of the restart, St Pius’ scored the game’s first goal, leaving it level. The Loreto girls took this setback in their stride as they had done throughout the competition.

They answered instantaneously by piling huge pressure onto the St Pius’ defence. Loreto reaped the rewards from this huge work rate when they answered with a goal of their own.

After some excellent work by Mary, the ball was blasted to the back of the St Pius’ net to put Loreto three ahead. Loreto scored two more points from Mary and Megan to seal the win and ensure that team captain Megan would lift the Fr. Davies Cup.

The team and management would like to thank the referee, Glenullin GAC for the use of their pitch and St Pius’ HS Magherafelt for a great game of camogie.

The Loreto team and their coaches, Mr Eddie McCloskey and Mrs Schira McGoldrick, were congratulated on this wonderful victory by Mr Michael James, College Principal, on behalf of all the staff and students of Loreto College.