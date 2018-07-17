Marc Marquez sets new records with ninth straight MotoGP win

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez rewrote the record books once again as he took his ninth straight win at the 3,671m Sachsenring circuit last Sunday

. Starting from pole position the Spanish Repsol Honda rider rode a tactical race saving his tyres as he followed the Ducati's of Danilo Petrucci and Jorge Lorenzo in the early stages of the 30 lap race before hitting the from on lap 13 to cross the line over two seconds clear of Movistar Yamaha's Valenino Rossi, who came through from sixth on the grid with his team-mate Maverick Viñales making a late charge to take third, his second consecutive podium.

Moto3 podium with Scottish rider John McPhee (right) alongside Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi

British star Cal Crutchlow's race came to an end on lap ten when the LCR Honda rider crashed out of a potential podium position leaving fellow Brit Bradley Smith to fly the flag, bringing the Red Bull KTM home in a season best tenth.

Marquezs' victory opens up he gap at the top to 46 points over Valentino Rossi with the next round at Brno for the Czech GP on 5th August.

Race winner Marquez said “Of course I’m very happy, as nine wins in a row here is incredible! But every year the pressure increases, because beginning on Thursday, everyone starts asking about winning on Sunday! Anyway, we have the experience to handle that as well. Today I expected the race to have different phases, with the first tyre drop happening after around nine laps and a final one seven to five laps from the end. I was prepared to manage the different situations, but in the beginning it wasn’t easy because my start wasn’t perfect. I expected that Lorenzo might pass me but not Petrucci. I lost two positions and then overtaking them wasn’t easy. When I did it, I started to push in order to pull a gap but without being ‘crazy’ so that I could manage the tyre consumption until the end of the race. But then they signalled me that Valentino was closing in very fast, and when I saw 0.6 in the board I understood that I had to push again and completely use my tyres for two or three laps, so I did my fastest lap of the race. I was able to open a gap again and then manage it.”

Rossi commented. “Usually Sachsenring is a difficult track for the M1, but today we were able to get a double podium, so we're very happy, also about the work of the team. I’m so happy because I did a fantastic race from the beginning, I never made a mistake. Last week, I re-watched the race from last year and I said to myself “Folger was good with the Yamaha, so we have to do the same!” In the end I got the same position as he did, so I’m happy and it’s a great way to start the holiday.

Top British rider Bradley Smith added. “It was nice to be able to get the result that we knew was there and we’ve had that potential all season. For some reason or another Sundays have been the disappointing days, particularly in Assen two weeks ago where I felt I could have done a similar job as today. We have to be happy and we worked hard all weekend. I was able to hold with (Dani) Pedrosa and (Johann) Zarco for a long time and regrouped after a small mistake. I could then pull away from Hafizh and bring home some good points; six in fact after only scoring seven all season. Finally a good finish and we were able to show where the KTM can be.”

Scottish rider John McPhee finished the Moto3 race at Pramac Motorrad German Grand Prix in a brilliant third place on the CIP – Green Power KTM, behind race winner Jorge Martin on the Del Conca Gresini Moto3 Honda. South African Brad Binder resigned for Red Bull KTM before the German GP and repaid their faith by winning his first Moto2 race.