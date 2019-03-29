Michael Dunlop confirms debut in extreme Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Michael Dunlop is set to make his debut in the notorious ‘Race to the Clouds’ Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June.

The 18-time Isle of Man TT winner announced his participation in the invitation-only event on Friday.

Dunlop is entered on a 2019 BMW S1000RR in the Heavyweight category for motorcycles for the race, which takes place in Colarado, USA, on June 30.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Dunlop said: ‘I can now confirm that I will be taking part in the 2019 race through the clouds pike peak.

‘This event will involve 156 turns over a 12 mile run over the cliff edges and mountain tops into over 14,000ft height. I am thrilled to be taking part and the whole MD team are super excited to go and take part in the event.

‘I will be releasing details on the bike and team members in the coming weeks so keep an eye on the page for more details and I will also be videoing the trip as we go!’

Founded in 1916 by Spencer Penrose, the Pikes Peak hill climb takes place on a 12.42 mile (19.99 km) public toll-road boasting 156 turns, while competitors climb 4,720 ft. (1,440 m.) from the 9,390 ft. (2,862 m.) start line at Mile 7 marker on the Pikes Peak Highway to the 14,115 ft. (4,300 m) finish line at the mountain’s summit.

The race is self-sanctioned and is the most diverse one day motorsports event in the world.

Former TT racer Guy Martin is among the leading names from the world of motorcycling who have participated in the event.