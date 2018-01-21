Michael Dunlop confirms Suzuki MotoGP test

Michael Dunlop will travel to Malaysia to test the factory Ecstar Suzuki MotoGP bike at Sepang this week.

Dunlop was granted the opportunity for a one-off test on the machine by Suzuki following his success at the Isle of Man TT in 2017, when he won the Senior TT for his 15th triumph around the Mountain Course on the all-new GSX-R1000.

The 28-year-old has yet to confirm his plans for 2018 and has been linked to several teams, including Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW outfit.

However, on Sunday the Ballymoney man tweeted a picture of his Ecstar Suzuki test suit, which has been prepared by Furygan, and perhaps Suzuki is pushing the boat out with the aim of ensuring the TT supremo remains in Stuart and Steve Hicken's Hawk Racing line-up this season.

The Ulster rider will participate in a private test this week before the first official MotoGP shakedown of the year gets under way at Sepang next Sunday.