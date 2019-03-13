Michael Dunlop set to join Isle of Man TT rivals on track at BSB tests

Michael Dunlop will ramp up his preparations for the forthcoming international road racing season with the Ballymoney man set to join a host of his rivals on track at the upcoming official Bennetts British Superbike tests.

On Wednesday, the opening test commences at Monteblanco in Spain and will run until Friday the Spanish venue. A second test will take place at Portimao in Portugal on Sunday and Monday, March 17-18.

Senior TT winner Peter Hickman will be in action at Monteblanco and Portimao.

Eighteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop joins last year’s Senior race winner Peter Hickman and fellow Mountain Course star Dean Harrison on track, while Fermanagh man Lee Johnston will also be in action on his new-look Ashcourt Racing machinery.

Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki’s James Hillier and Gary Johnson (Lee Hardy Racing) will also use the tests for invaluable track time as the clock ticks down to the start of the major international roads season.

Dunlop, who will ride for the Tyco BMW team in the Superbike class this year, has already been in action at Cartagena in Spain. He will also run a BMW Superstock S1000RR and Supersport machine under his own MD Racing banner. The Ulster rider won three races at the TT in 2018 to move onto 18 victories in total, making him the third most successful rider ever behind his uncle Joey (26 wins) and John McGuinness, who has 23 victories.

A host of Northern Ireland riders will also be in action at Monteblanco and Portimao, including BSB contenders Glenn Irwin (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) and his brother Andrew (Honda Racing), Tyco BMW riders Keith Farmer, Christian Iddon and Andy Reid; Josh Elliott (OMG Suzuki) and David Allingham (EHA Racing).