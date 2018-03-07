MOTORCYCLING: Armoy Road Races celebrate 10th anniversary

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club has announced it’s to hold a black tie dinner to celebrate their 10th Anniversary, which will be held in the Royal Court Hotel on Friday 11th May 2018.

2018 is the 10th anniversary of the youngest road race in Ireland, Armoy Road Races, which started as a result of a discussion by locals in 2007. With much planning, research and organisation along with the hard work of many local volunteers, sponsors and supporters, the races are now seen as one of the biggest national road races in Ireland that continues to attract large crowds of spectators and bike enthusiasts and which has grown significantly year on year in its turnout figures.

President of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club, William Munnis said: “We are very proud to have reached our 10th anniversary. I’m not quite sure where those ten years have gone but I’m delighted that the Armoy Road Races have found a place in most of the road racing fraternity’s hearts across the world. Our Race of Legends has a certain appeal that no other race has and with our heritage continuing to play a huge role, not just in the road racing world but across Ireland, it can only get better.

“We are still planning this year’s activities but as we are well established in County Antrim and the Causeway Coast and Glens, we hope to offer a series of events which will encourage visitors to not only visit the area for a day or two, but to lengthen their stay, thereby investing in the local and wider areas. It’s of course helpful that we have the Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and The Dark Hedges nearby.”

Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course and Chairman said: “Planning is well underway for this year’s races. We start by hosting our 10th Anniversary where one and all are very welcome. It is sure to be a great night, with a three-course meal and a band, which will be playing after dinner. This event will allow, club members, locals, sponsors and the wider road racing fraternity to celebrate the last ten years and what the Club has achieved.”

To book your ticket, please contact William Munnis on 077 0319 2020 or w.munnis@talk21.com. Tickets are priced at £40.00 per person.

This year, Bike Week runs from Sunday 22nd July until Saturday 28th July with the races taking place on Friday 27th July and Saturday 28th July 2018 culminating in the ‘Race of Legends’. The Armoy Road Races are part funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit www.amrrc.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.