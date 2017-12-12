MOTORCYCLING: New book on Guy Martin

From bestselling author Stephen Davison comes a stunning new hardback book about the world’s most famous road racer.

Guy Martin is the world’s most famous road racer. Recognised wherever he goes, his achievements guarantee him a place among the elite riders in the history of the sport.

Stephen Davison's new book

Stephen Davison, road racing’s leading photographer and writer, has documented every aspect of the Lincolnshire ace’s career. In this new photo book, he brings together the best of his images to provide an unparalleled account of Guy’s road racing years.

Close-ups, unguarded moments, sensational action shots, life on and of the track – Davison’s 170 photographs tell the Guy Martin story as never before, celebrating the iconic rider and the magic of his career between the hedges.

"From the moment he appeared in an Irish road racing paddock in 2002, Guy Martin was a sensation," recalled Davison

"Young and brash, delivering his views on everything and anything at machine-gun speed, the twenty-year-old made people sit up and take notice. Most important of all, he was fast – sometimes too fast."