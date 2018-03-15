New title sponsor confirmed for 10th anniversary year of Armoy Road Races

The Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae has taken over the title sponsorship of the Armoy Race of Legends for the 10th anniversary of the popular event this summer.

Hotel owner Trevor Kane has been involved as a race sponsor at Armoy since the inaugural meeting was held in 2009.

It is now one of the leading events on the calendar and has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport, including Guy Martin, a regular at Armoy over the past 10 years, and Michael and William Dunlop.

Bill Kennedy, Armoy Clerk of the Course, said: “As it’s our 10th anniversary, we knew this year had to be extra special and I am thrilled the Bayview Hotel has come on board to help us celebrate – I have no doubt that this will be the best year yet.

“As the races are part funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, one of our main goals this year is to further promote County Antrim and the Causeway Coast and Glens as a popular tourist spot.

“We’ve come a long way since our very first Armoy Road Races and Race of Legends event in 2009 and I am very proud that we continue the strong association with the heritage of the club,” he added.

“On behalf of the club and personally, I would like to thank Trevor Kane for his commitment this year to the Armoy Road Races.

“To be celebrating our 10th anniversary alongside the Bayview Hotel is very poignant and I have no doubt we will be able to honour this milestone for ourselves and for Trevor.”

Overlooking the Causeway coastline in Portballintrae, the Bayview Hotel is a family run business, which specialises in promoting Northern Ireland as an alternative holiday destination.

Owner Trevor Kane said: “The fact that 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of, not only the races but the Bayview Hotel, it seemed only fitting and made for a very easy decision to become title sponsor.

“I look forward to the celebrations and of course some fantastic road racing at what is, in my opinion, the best national road race there is.”

The Bayview Hotel also sponsors William Dunlop along with Temple Golf Club, Caffrey International and Henderson Food Machinery. William, a loyal supporter of the Armoy Road Races, has raced at the event year since 2009.

“I’m looking forward this to season. I’m just home from some practice in Spain and it is going well,” he said.

“Having my team and bikes in place in January, the additional time on the bikes, I’m very happy with where things are at the moment. Armoy is a firm favourite with me, it’s very hard to believe it’s 10 years and I wish the club well.”

Bike Week runs from Sunday, July 22 until Saturday, July 28.

The anniversary celebrations include a black tie dinner at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush on Friday, May 11.

To book your ticket, contact William Munnis on 077 0319 2020 or w.munnis@talk21.com. Tickets are priced at £40 per person.