NORTH WEST 200: Alastair Seeley teams up with EHA Racing for NW200

Vauxhall International North West 200 record-breaker Alastair Seeley has teamed up with British Supersport outfit EHA Racing for the famous road race next May.

Seeley, who extended his haul of Triangle wins to an unprecedented 21 victories this year, will compete on a Yamaha R6 in both Supersport races as the Carrick man targets a five-timer in 2018.

The 38-year-old, who has been linked with a return to the Tyco BMW team for the Superbike and Superstock events at the North West, is unable to threaten Phillip McCallen’s 1992 record of five wins in a day, although the two-time British champion is targeting five triumphs over both race days next year.

“Because of some of the circumstances at this year’s races, I want to improve,” said Seeley, who was denied victory in the feature NW200 Superbike race by fellow Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin this year.

“I am extra motivated for next year, very determined and focused to show there is a reason why I am the record holder at the North West.”

On his deal to compete for the EHA Racing team, Seeley said he was feeling confident of continuing his winning streak in the Supersport class.

“Racing against the EHA team in the Supersport championship this year, I saw how fast their bikes were and how professional the team is,” he said.

“It is the class I’ve enjoyed the most wins in at the North West and the bikes suit my style and stature. I’ll be back in the British Supersport championship next season so I should be dialled in coming to Portrush. It is also nice to be involved with another team that has a strong local connection with the event.”

EHA Racing is run by former NW200 competitor Edward Allingham and he delighted to have Seeley.

“It is really exciting to shake hands on the deal and it would be good to show people what we can do. We will be taking the North West very seriously.

“With a rider like Alastair Seeley on our bike we have to aim to win and although we are a young team, just in racing four years, we have the resources and experience to handle any pressure,” he added.

“We had eight podium finishes in the British championship this season and Alastair’s crew chief will be Ian Newton, a former North West winner.”

NW200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte was equally delighted by the announcement.

“We are delighted to have another top class team like EHA Racing on the North West grid for 2018,” said Whyte.

“The Allingham team have proved their capabilities in the British championship and they will have the man with more wins than anyone else at the North West in the saddle. It can’t get much better.”