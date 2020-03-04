North West men honoured at Cricket Ireland awards

The Marker Hotel in Dublin was the setting for Friday night’s Cricket Ireland awards ceremony and it turned out to be a fantastic evening for the North West Cricket Union.

Several high-profile awards were to make their way back up over the Aughnacloy Border, starting with Joe Doherty who was honoured for Outstanding Service to Irish Cricket.

Joe has held a wide range of posts, including terms as President of both the NWCU and Cricket Ireland itself. He has been a tireless worker for the sport across the island and he was a very popular winner on Friday night.

Another man who richly deserved his plaudits was Robert ‘Lofty’ McGonigle who was awarded the Volunteer of the Year trophy. ‘Lofty’ is one of the most popular people in the sport and his tireless work at Donemana Cricket Club earned him this deserved honour.

Brigade’s Andy Britton beat off some quality opposition to pick up the prestigious ‘Club Player of the Year’. Andy led Brigade to their first league and cup double in 46 years last season but the committee also noted the huge amount of work he does behind the scenes at Beechgrove in their decision.

The North West Warriors had two players honoured at the event as well with former Ireland captain William Porterfield receiving a special award to mark winning his 300th cap last summer.

Porterfield is a household name in Irish cricket and the Warriors will be hoping that the other winner on the evening, Nathan McGuire, will go on to enjoy a similar career path.

The 16-year old has agreed to join Ian McGregor’s squad this season and judging by his ‘Youth Player of the Year’ award, he looks like one with a bright future.

Commenting on the North West’s successes at the presentation, the Union’s General Manager, Peter McCartney was delighted with the haul.

McCartney, who along with Radio Foyle Presenter Dessie McCallion was on the judging panel for the awards said the North West had been rewarded for its hard work over the past number of years.

Joe Doherty was honoured for Outstanding Service to Irish Cricket during the Turkish Airlines Irish Cricket Awards 2020 at The Marker Hotel in Dublin.

“It was only a couple of years ago that we came back from the presentation empty handed, so it’s clear that progress has been made” he began.

“We have worked hard to put ourselves in a better light and I think that nights like this, and indeed the fact that we have been entrusted with the New Zealand games this summer, shows that North West cricket is moving in the right direction.”

“We are absolutely delighted for all our individual winners and hopefully there will be many more to come in the years ahead “

Kieran Kennedy from O'Neill's, centre, with Arland Britton, left, who was presented with the O'Neills Male Club Player of the Year award on behalf of his son, Andrew Britton, who could not attend, and Alison Cowan with her O'Neills Female Club Player of the Year award during the Turkish Airlines Irish Cricket Awards 2020 at The Marker Hotel in Dublin.

Brigades Andy Britton beat off some quality opposition to pick up the prestigious Club Player of the Year.