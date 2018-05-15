NW200: Dutch rider airlifted to hospital after crash in Superbike practice

UPDATE: A Dutch rider was airlifted to hospital in Belfast following an incident in Superbike qualifying at the North West 200 on Tuesday.

Johan Fredriks (Kawasaki) crashed out of the Superbike qualifying session at University corner. Fredriks was treated at the scene for ankle injuries by the MCUI Medical team before being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by the NI Air Ambulance.

The Superbike session was red-flagged and a delay of around 50 minutes ensued before practice resumed with the Supertwins machines going out on track. The Supertwins session was also halted following a red flag.

Canadian Darren James (KMR Kawasaki), crashed at University in the Supertwins session, sustaining hand injuries. He was taken by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Rain showers added to a frustrating first day on the North Coast, although more favourable weather is forecast for the remainder of race week.