NW200: Michael Dunlop leads Supersport times, Superbike session halted after red flag incident

Michael Dunlop topped the times in the first Supersport qualifying session at the North West 200 on Tuesday.

Dunlop led the way on his MD Racing Honda by only 0.087s from his brother William (Temple Golf Club/Caffrey Yamaha).

William Dunlop was second quickest on the Temple Golf Club/Caffrey Yamaha R6.

James Hillier was third fastest on the Quattro Plant/JG Speedfit Kawasaki, 0.7s behind Dunlop, with Lee Johnston (Padgett’s Honda), Martin Jessopp (Riders Triumph) and Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) completing the top six.

In cool and dull conditions on the North Coast, 21-time NW200 winner Alastair Seeley was ninth fastest on the EHA Racing Yamaha behind Dan Kneen (Jackson Honda) and Gary Johnson on the Lee Hardy Racing Triumph.

There was little improvement in the times after light rain began to fall around the 8.9-mile course.

The returning Ian Hutchinson was 34th fastest on the Padgett’s Racing Honda.

Meanwhile, the Superbike session was red-flagged following an incident at University Corner after 17 minutes.

Fermanagh rider Johnston was leading the way on Honda Racing Fireblade at the time by 2.6s from Michael Dunlop (Tyco BMW) and McAdoo Kawasaki’s James Cowton.

Last year’s feature Superbike race winner, Glenn Irwin, was fourth on the time sheets on the PBM Ducati when the session was stopped.