NW200: William Dunlop ruled out through injury

William Dunlop has been ruled out of the Vauxhall International North West 200 through injury.

Dunlop highsided from the Temple Golf Club Yamaha R1 at Church corner.

The 31-year-old has no broken bones but suffered heavy bruising to his back.

The disappointed Ballymoney man said: “We have made big steps forward with the Superbike and I am disappointed I won’t have the chance to ride it in the North West 200.”

Dunlop had qualified in eighth position on the Temple Golf Club R1 Yamaha for Saturday’s Superbike events. He was also entered for the Supersport and Superstock races.

Team owner Tim Martin said: “The team are gutted not to be taking any further part in this year’s North West 200 but our rider’s welfare must come first.

“It is a blow not to have a rider of William’s calibre on the grid on Saturday but it’s important he takes time to recover and overcome this setback.”

Event Director, Mervyn Whyte, added: “We wish William well with his recovery and the rest of his season.”