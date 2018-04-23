PICTURES: Michael Dunlop tests Tyco BMW at Kirkistown

Michael Dunlop has tested the Tyco BMW at Kirkistown in Co Down as the 15-time Isle of Man TT winner warms up for the opening road race of 2018 at the Cookstown 100 this weekend.

The Ballymoney man will compete in the Superbike class on the S1000RR at the major international road races this season.

Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop will ride the Tyco BMW in the Superbike class in 2018.

Dunlop will also ride a BMW Superstock machine and a CBR600RR Honda in the Supersport class under his MD Racing banner.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed some of his greatest success with the German marque, clinching a TT treble in 2014, when he became BMW’s first winner of the Senior race since Georg Meier in 1939.

In 2016, he secured another Superbike and Senior double and made history again, becoming the first rider to lap the Mountain Course in under 17 minutes and raising the absolute lap record to 133.962mph.

He is also the outright lap record holder at the North West 200, setting a benchmark of 123.207mph on his way to a Superbike victory on the Hawk BMW in 2016.

Michael Dunlop is due to make his road racing debut on the Tyco BMW at the KDM Hire Cookstown this weekend.

Following news of his Tyco BMW deal in March, Dunlop said: “I know the BMW and I’ve had success on it and I intend to keep it going.

“I just want to go faster and every year I’ve been trying to get myself into a position to make things better and this year, I have worked hard on my fitness.

“We’ve got everything that we need sitting there and it’s just a matter of sorting out what suits me and what doesn’t, and after that it is up to me – it’s in my hands.

“The package is going to be good and we understand these boys have been doing this job a long time,” he added.

Michael Dunlop on the Tyco BMW on Mondayat Kirkistown.

“I’ve been doing my job a long time as well and each year I try and put myself on the best package possible, and I’m confident the boys will put together the package that we need.”