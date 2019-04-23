'Race of Legends' title sponsor confirmed for Armoy Road Races in July

The Armoy road races will again receive title sponsorship for the ‘Race of Legends’ from the Bayview Hotel for a second year.

The Portballintrae business linked up with the Irish national meeting as the overall backer of the event to mark the 10th anniversary of the race in 2018.

Davey Todd (left) and Michael Sweeney in close company during the Friday Supersport race at Armoy in 2018. Saturday's main race programme was wiped out by heavy rain.

A race sponsor every year since the inaugural running of the popular road race in 2009, Bayview Hotel owner, Trevor Kane, is on board once again for the eagerly awaited July race, which was unfortunately wiped out by heavy rain last year.

Born from an initial idea by locals in 2007, the Armoy meeting has continued to grow from strength to strength and is one of the biggest national events in the country, attracting an increasing number of spectators and bike enthusiasts each year.

Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course, said: “Having Trevor and the team at the Bayview Hotel on board as our title sponsor again this year is fantastic news for the Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ and the Causeway Coast and Glens area in general.

“We are passionate about our racing and honouring the legends that once raced these roads, but we are also passionate about our sport here on the North Coast. We want to encourage visitors and spectators to come and enjoy the fantastic festival of racing and to experience all the popular tourist attractions right on the doorstep of Armoy, and the Bayview Hotel is the perfect base for exploring,” Kennedy added.

“On behalf of the Club and personally, I would like to thank Trevor Kane for his commitment this year to the Armoy Road Races. Having this prominent local business on board highlights the intention to ensure the ‘Race of Legends’ continues to grow.”

Bayview Hotel owner Kane said it had been an ‘easy decision’ to continue as title sponsor in 2019.

“I have witnessed first-hand how the Armoy Road Races have brought an increasing number of visitors to the area year on year, raising the profile of not only the North Coast, but of Northern Ireland as a holiday destination in itself,” he said.

“Partnering with Armoy Road Races this year as title sponsor was an easy decision for us, given that we share a number of objectives when it comes to serving the local community and assisting with driving local tourism.

“Becoming title sponsor of this great event for a second year is very exciting and I look forward to the fantastic road racing at, in my opinion, the best national road race there is.”

Part-funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy road races will take place from July 26-27, with a festival of events taking place during Bike Week, which commences on Saturday, July 20.