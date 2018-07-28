Racing delayed at Armoy as motorcyclist airlifted to hospital

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a non-racing incident at the Armoy Road Races.

It is understood a collision occurred on the course this morning on Lagge Road and a man has been taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A statement from the organisers said: “The AMRRC can confirm that a non-racing incident took place on the course earlier this morning. A person has been taken by Air Ambulance to hospital. There are no further details.”

Heavy rain has also hit the event, which is hosting its 10th anniversary meeting.

Racing was yet to get underway at 12:45pm on Saturday.