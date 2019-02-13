Road racing fan plans 500-mile William Dunlop fundraising cycle

A big-hearted motorcycle fan plans to cycle over 500 miles during three days in May in an attempt to raise £5,000 for the family of William Dunlop.

Holywood’s Adam Carroll intends to cycle around the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix courses in his fundraising quest.

William Dunlop was one of Ireland's greatest ever road racers.

Mr Carroll says every penny raised will go towards the Ballymoney racer’s partner Janine and daughters Ella and Willa Wren.

William was sadly killed following a crash at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

A keen cyclist, Mr Carroll will ride from his Holywood home to the Dundrod course on the first day of his fundraising effort, where he will then complete six laps of the 7.4-mile course. He will then continue on his journey to Portrush, where he will undertake six laps around the 8.9-mile North West 200 course.

On day two of the fundraiser, Mr Carroll says he will ride from Portrush back to Belfast before catching the ferry to the Isle of Man, where he will cycle three laps of the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

On the third and final day, he will complete his marathon cycle by undertaking a further three laps of the TT course, finishing off at the Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road.

Mr Carroll has set up a crowdfunding page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-carroll, where donations towards the £5,000 target can be made.

He said: “I will be cycling over 500 miles in May over three days in memory of William Dunlop to all three international road race meetings.

“William Dunlop was a down to earth young man who sadly was taken from us way too early.

“William always had time for his fans and he will be missed always by the motorcycle world but most importantly his family and friends. I am asking for your help to raise this money to help his family.”