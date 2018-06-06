ROWING: Molly impresses at Eton Dorney

Last Saturday at the National Schools Regatta held at Eton Dorney, Windsor London, Coleraine Grammar Year 12 pupil took on 44 of the UK and Ireland’s top girl single scullers on the hallowed waters where former pupils Alan Campbell and Richard Chambers secured Olympic Medals in 2012.

A time trial was initially held to sort out the top sixteen girls with Molly two years younger than the rest securing a top 10 placing.

The sixteen then faced off to decide who made the A final and Molly just missed out going into the B final as second fastest. What happened next shocked all but those who have seen this talented athlete perform previously.

Rowing finals at the top level usually come down to tenths of a seconds with perhaps two seconds covering the entire field. She led the field after the first 500 metres pulling further clear as the race progressed, she finished on her own eight seconds clear of second, posting a time that would have secured a bronze medal position in the A final.

A remarkable feat, considering she can compete in this event for the next two years.