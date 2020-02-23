Sad passing of former Derry Journal reporter Jim Lindsay

Former NWCU Secretary and Treasurer Jim Lindsay has died in Altnagelvin Hospital after a long illness.

He was an integral part of the North West for almost 30 years, and was often seen at his indefatigable best organizing the Senior Cup final and the NW annual awards dinner.

A journalist by trade, he started in the Londonderry Sentinel in 1961 as a 16 year-old, and went on to work for the Derry Journal, Belfast Telegraph and BBC.

He played a pivotal role in the establishment of BBC Radio Foyle in his native city, where he filled a variety of roles including newsreader and station manager.

He was awarded a lifetime membership of the NUJ in 2010.

He is survived by his wife Norma, children Laurie and Kathryn, daughter-in-law Helena, grandson Clarke his brother Hugh and sister Valerie.

Former Ireland and NWCU Chairman Joe Doherty stated: "Jim Lindsay was a big part of my cricket life and I first remember him as a journalist with the Belfast Telegraph reporting on our games. Later, I was to come to know him better in his roles at Radio Foyle and was always a pleasure to work with him, whether the topic was business, general news or sport.

"In my twelve years as NWCU Chairman, Jim was a constant source of support in terms of hard work, organisation and efficiency in performing two major tasks - secretary and treasurer, with PR thrown in for good measure.

"I will always treasure his integrity and his loyalty to me personally. In relation to the Union, his fairness and impartiality stood out and I remember in particular the compassionate and cooperative way in which he dealt with clubs that were experiencing difficulties, often of a financial nature.

"I have lost a good friend, a loyal sidekick and North West cricket has, without doubt, lost one of its most outstanding and unassuming servants. My sincere condolences go out to Norma, Laurie, Kathryn and all the family circle."

Mr Lindsay's funeral takes place from his home, 43 Rockport Park at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in All Saints Clooney Church on Tuesday, February 25th, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery.