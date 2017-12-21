SWIMMING: Molly wins two senior Ulster swimming titles

One of Coleraine Swimming Club’s swimmers, 15-year-old Molly Curry, had a very successful weekend of competition at the Ulster Open Long Course Swimming Championships.

Last Friday on the opening day of the competition Molly qualified first through the heats in the 100m breaststroke, and based on the heats times, she won the Ulster Junior Champion title (Under-16).

At the evening finals Molly was in the middle lane and after a very tight race and achieving a new long course personal best time she also won the Ulster Senior Champion title when she touched home first.

On day two of the Ulster Championships Molly also won both the Ulster Junior and Senior 50m breaststroke Champion titles.

Once again Molly achieved this with new Long course personal best times in both these events.