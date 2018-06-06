SWIMMING: Success for local swimmers

Junior swimmers from Coleraine Swimming Club recently travelled to Ards Leisure Centre for the Ards Junior Open Meet.

They had a very successful day which resulted in 33 new personal best times and 12 medals. The club had its largest representation in the nine and under age group and it’s great to see these kids competing outside of Aquasprint Galas in a larger field with strong competition.

It was also a fantastic opportunity for the Junior swimmers to compete in longer distances events and there was some super new times set during the afternoon session.

Special mention to our under-9 girls - Erin Ilsley, Erin Corrigan and Bonnie Connor Boyd who all achieved three or more PB’s at the event.

The medal winners were as follows: 9 and under - Erin Ilsley - 25m Butterfly - Silver; James Hegarty - 50m Butterfly - Silver; Noah McClelland - 50m Butterfly - Gold, 25m Backstroke - Silver, 25m Freestyle - Bronze

10 and under - Lily Jones - 25m Freestyle - Bronze; Daniel Eakin - 200m Freestyle - Gold, 50m Backstroke - Silver.

11 and under - Isla McClelland - 50m Freestyle - Gold - 50m Butterfly - Silver

12 and under - Finn Ilsley - 100m Butterfly - Gold, 200m Freestyle - Bronze.

Congratulations to all the swimmers and a huge thank you to Head Coach, Ben, who was not only a super support to the swimmers on the day but also had them so well prepared to compete from their training programmes.