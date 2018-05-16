Thousands pay respects to racing legend Robert Dunlop

Thousands of bikers turned out to pay their respects to Robert Dunlop on the tenth anniversary of his death at the North West 200.

A commemorative lap around the North West 200 course was organised by the legendary Ballymoney racer’s family on Wednesday evening.

Members of Robert Dunlop's family including his wife Louise, mother May, brother Jim and sisters Margaret, Helen and Linda led several thousand bikers on a lap of the North West 200 course to mark the tenth anniversary of his tragic death.

Dunlop was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the event on May 15, 2008.

A 15-time winner around the 8.9-mile course, he is regarded by many as the best rider ever to race at the North West.

Special certificates, provided by Robert’s family, were given to participants upon completion of the lap.

Those taking part were asked to make a donation to the Injured Riders Fund at one of the collection points along the route.

Robert’s family also commissioned special limited edition commemorative badges and wristbands, which are available to purchase in the North West paddock this week.

The net proceeds raised through sales of the mementos will go towards the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.