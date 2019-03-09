Top 10 fastest riders ever at North West 200
The North West 200 will reach a milestone this year as the event celebrates its 90th anniversary meeting from May 14-19.
The famous international road race is steeped in history, but who are the fastest riders ever to lap the current 8.9-mile 'Triangle' course?
1. Michael Dunlop
Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop is the fastest rider ever at the North West 200 following his lap of 123.207mph set on the Hawk BMW Superbike in 2016.
2. Josh Brookes
Aussie Josh Brookes comes in at number two on the list following a speed of 122.958mph on the Milwaukee Yamaha R1 in 2014.
3. Alastair Seeley
Record 24-time NW200 winner Alastair Seeley is the third fastest rider ever at the event after lapping at 122.898mph on the Tyco BMW Superstock machine in 2017.
4. Glenn Irwin
Carrick's Glenn Irwin comes in at number four on the top 10 list of the fastest riders ever at the North West, clocking a speed of 122.809mph on the PBM Ducati in 2018.
