Top 10 winners in history of North West 200
We take a look at those riders who have won the most races ever at the North West 200 as the event revs up for its 90th anniversary meeting in 2019.
Sunday 10 March 2019 17:00
Four Northern Ireland riders are in the top six, with Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley leading the way overall with 24 victories.
1. Alastair Seeley
Carrickfergus man Alastair Seeley has won more races at the North West 200 than any other rider, with his treble in 2018 giving him 24 victories to date.
2. Robert Dunlop
Road racing great Robert Dunlop won 15 races at the North West 200 between 1986 and 2006 although there is no doubt the Ballymoney man would have added many more had it not been for a career blighted by injury.
3. Michael Rutter
Popular English rider Michael Rutter has chalked up 14 wins at the North West 200 between 1997 and 2017 to hold third place on the all-time winners' list.
4. Joey Dunlop
Motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop won 13 times at the North West between 1979 and 1988 and remains fourth on the roll of honour despite his last victory being achieved over 30 years ago.
