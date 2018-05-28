TT 2018: Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop crack 131mph barrier in first Superbike session

Michael Dunlop fired in a late lap of 131.087mph on the Tyco BMW but it wasn’t enough to stop Dean Harrison topping the Superbike times during Isle of Man TT practice on Monday evening.

The first session for the premier class was held in glorious conditions around the Mountain Course and Bradford rider Harrison immediately put down a marker with a blistering speed of 130.232mph from a standing start on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Dean Harrison at Ballaugh Bridge on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Dunlop’s opening speed was 129.357mph as the outright lap record holder pulled into the pits and changed to a second Tyco BMW Superbike to try a different set-up.

However, the Ballymoney rider was reported to be making his way back to the paddock on open roads from Quarterbridge.

Harrison - also fastest in Saturday's Supersport session from Dunlop - upped the ante on his second lap and posted the quickest time of the night at 131.376mph on the ZX-10R, while Dunlop clocked 129.117mph on his second lap when he ventured back out.

Both riders managed to complete a third lap on their Superbike machines as the clock ticked down and Dunlop broke the 131mph barrier as he lapped at 131.087mph to trail Harrison by around 2.2 seconds, who completed his third lap at 131.272mph

Peter Hickman was third fastest on the Smiths BMW at 129mph flat followed by Manx rider Dan Kneen, who clocked 128.788mph on his second lap on the Tyco BMW.

Australian rider David Johnson was fourth fastest on the Gulf BMW (127.686mph) followed by James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki at 127.3mph and Ivan Lintin, who managed 126.821mph on the Dafabet Kawasaki.

Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson did three laps on the Fireblade SP2, setting his best speed of 125.843mph on his third lap.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston only did one lap on his Honda Racing Fireblade Superbike (125.619mph) while Shaun Anderson from Banbridge went around at 125.498mph on his second lap on his Suzuki.

William Dunlop also completed three laps on the Temple Golf Club Yamaha, the best of which was 125.197mph on lap three.

In the Superstock class, Hickman headed the times on the Smiths BMW (130.219mph) ahead of Conor Cummins on the Padgett’s Honda (129.584mph) and fellow Isle of Man rider Dan Kneen (128.843mph).

David Johnson was fourth fastest on the Gulf BMW at 128.139mph ahead of Superbike pacesetter Harrison (128.134mph) and Dunlop on his MD Racing BMW (127.002mph).

Newcomer Davey Todd lapped at 119.148mph on the Burrows Engineering Racing Suzuki.

Many of the leading riders focused on their Superbike and Superstock machines but Ivan Lintin did two laps on his 600cc Dafabet Kawasaki to lead the times with a best speed of 123.563mph.

Jamie Coward was second quickest at 122.990mph followed by Ireland’s Derek McGee (122.783mph) on the B&W Site Sealants Kawasaki and McAdoo Racing’s James Cowton (121.960mph).

Last year’s top newcomer, Adam McLean, managed a lap on his McAdoo Kawasaki at 116.637mph.

In the Sidecar session, John Holden and Lee Cain were fastest at 113.633mph from Ben and Tom Birchall (110.937mph).

The session was delayed by almost 20 minutes due to a spectator on the course at Crosby.