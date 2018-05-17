VIDEO: Robert Dunlop commemorative lap

Thousands of bikers turned out to pay their respects to Robert Dunlop on the tenth anniversary of his death at the North West 200

A commemorative lap around the North West 200 course was organised by the legendary Ballymoney racer’s family on Wednesday evening.

Thousands paid tribute



Dunlop was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the event on May 15, 2008.

A 15-time winner around the 8.9-mile course, he is regarded by many as the best rider ever to race at the North West.

Members of his family were in attendance, including his mother, May, wife Louise, brother Jim and sisters Margaret, Helen and Linda. Special certificates, provided by Robert’s family, were given to participants upon completion of the lap.



