Walled City Marathon Traffic and Travel update

The final arrangements are being made for Sunday’s SSE Airtricity Walled City Marathon.

The city centre will be open for business as usual with only minor restrictions to traffic and on-street parking during the day. Drivers are urged to follow the directions of stewards.

The major car parks at Foyleside and at Quayside will be open. Foyleside East car park might be busier than usual as it is the designated car park for runners taking part in the marathon.

The marathon has been organised to avoid as much disruption to traffic or pedestrians as possible.

Details of any changes to traffic arrangements will be announced over the weekend with live updates on the Derry Marathon Facebook page

The marathon will start at 8.30am from the Everglades Hotel on the Prehen Road. Drivers are asked to note that the Victoria Road will be closed to all traffic between the Craigavon Bridge and Newbuildings from 8.15am until 9am. Limavady Rd will also be reduced to one way traffic and traffic travelling towards Caw Roundabout will be diverted via Crescent link. Carlisle Rd will be restricted to one way traffic with cars only being allowed to travel towards the Diamond.

The Letterkenny Rd/Foyle Rd will be closed from the Foyleside Roundabout out to Nixon’s Corner, as will the lower deck of the Craigavon bridge. Diversions will be in place via the upper deck

Carlisle Rd will be closed one way from the Diamond towards Craigavon Bridge as well as Shipquay St closed in both directions. There will also be no access to The Diamond from Fahan St or Bishop St.

Buses will operate between the Foyleside East car park and the start line from 6.30am for race competitors.

Please follow the diversions as well as any instructions given by Marshals or PSNI and allow an extra 10–15 minutes for your journey time if travelling around the City.