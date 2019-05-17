WATCH: Michael Rutter lights up Honda RCV at North West 200

Michael Rutter is riding the £250,000 Bathams/Aspire-Ho Honda RC213V-S Grand Prix-based machine at the North West 200 for the first time..

The 14-time winner made his race debut on the exotic machine at the Macau Grand Prix last November, finishing as the runner-up behind Peter Hickman.

Michael Rutter on the Bathams/Aspire-Ho Honda RCV.

Rutter will compete in both Superbike races at the Northern Ireland road race with the number 90 plate, marking the anniversary of the famous event on Saturday.

He is shown here on the approach to Mill Road roundabout during qualifying on Thursday.