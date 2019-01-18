William Dunlop posthumously inducted into Irish motorcycling's Hall of Fame

William Dunlop was posthumously inducted into Irish motorcycling’s Hall of Fame on an emotional evening at the Cornmarket Motorbike Awards on Friday night.

The 32-year-old tragically lost his life in a crash during practice for the Skerries 100 in July last year, sending shockwaves throughout the motorcycling community worldwide.

William Dunlop won 108 Irish National road races throughout his career.

His partner, Janine, along with his mother, Louise, accepted the accolade on his behalf at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

William’s father, Robert, and uncle Joey are previous inductees to the prestigious Hall of Fame roll of honour.

Louise, whose husband Robert was killed in a crash at the North West 200 in 2008, said: “With this award it’s just lovely to know the Dunlop name is still a force to be reckoned with.

“We are still in complete shock after the tragic incident last summer, but any award the Dunlop family has ever received has been very special.

“We have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and kindness we have received. It truly has been remarkable. William was loved by everyone, and we are so proud of his achievements, as we are of all my boys.”

Throughout his career, William won 108 Irish National road races and also triumphed under the international spotlight at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

He joins many of Ireland’s finest riders in the Hall of Fame alongside Joey and Robert, including Brian Reid, Phillip McCallen, Steve Cull, Johnny Rea, Eddie Laycock, Alan Irwin and leading motocross rider Gordon Crockard.