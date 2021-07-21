Narrow defeat for Giants as The Antrim Jets soar to victory

Despite going down to a touchdown in the first drive of the game, the Giants rallied to score three superb touchdowns of their own to go into a hard fought lead of 18-7.

After a hard fought and very physical second half, each team added more touchdowns in the second half in very tough conditions.

The pick of these were a superb overhead catch by WR Keith Stewart and 90 plus yard kickoff return.

The Giants, playing in just their second competitive series of matches, are going from strength to strength in front of an enthusiastic support.

Final Score: Causeway Giants 24-28 Antrim Jets.

Next up for the Giants is a first appearance at their new home of Lime Park on August 1 second match of a double header, where a full programme of events is planned including bouncy castles, petting zoo, horseshoe competition and food and drinks vans.

Come along and show the Giants your support against the Derry Donegal Vipers, kick off 2.30pm.

*All events subject to Covid Restrictions.

A club spokesman said: “As ever we would like to thank our sponsors Kiwis Brew Bars, Whitewater Brewery, Advanced Overwatch Security Solutions, Url Results.