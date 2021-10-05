Referee Beginners’ Course

The programme will be offered to local schools, colleges etc and the local football clubs/academies in the area.

Further similar models/programmes will be delivered in Coleraine (November), Moyle (December) and the remainder of the Causeway Coast and Glens area in early 2022.

The “Ballymoney Model” will be rolled out this week to Ballymoney HS, Our Lady of Lourdes and Dalriada School and the local Ballymoney United Youth Academy.

Trevor Moutray, Irish FA Head of Refereeing, and Andrew Davy, Referee Recruitment and Development Officer, will delver the course over two Thursdays from 3.30-5pm on October 7 and 14.