RUGBY: Andrew Trimble returns to Ulster starting line-up for PRO14 game against Scarlets

Ulster's most capped player Andrew Trimble returns to the starting side for the crunch Guinness PRO14 game at Parc Y Scarlets on Saturday night.

Trimble is recalled to the starting team in place of the injured Craig Gilroy on the right wing and is one of two changes to the team with John Andrew coming in as hooker with Rob Herring named on the bench.

Alan O'Connor will captain the Ulster men for the third game in a row alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while props Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst complete the front five.

Nick Timoney, who topped the PRO14 tackle count last weekend, continues at openside flanker, as does Matty Rea at blindside and Jean Deysel at number 8.

Behind the scrum, John Cooney has been released from Ireland duty to play at scrum-half, while Johnny McPhillips has recovered from a shoulder knock to take his place at fly-half.

The impressive midfield duo of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall also remain in situ, with Tommy Bowe and Louis Ludik joining Trimble in the back three.

Among the replacements, Rob Herring, Kyle McCall and Rodney Ah You will provide the front row backup, with Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy player Matthew Dalton and Chris Henry named as the additional forward options. Paul Marshall, who is in line for his first appearance since December, Peter Nelson and Darren Cave, provide versatile backline cover from the bench.

Ulster: L Ludik; A Trimble, L Marshall, S McCloskey, T Bowe; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, A O'Connor (Captain), K Treadwell, M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel;

Replacements (16-23): R Herring, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, P Marshall, P Nelson, D Cave.