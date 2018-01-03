RUGBY: Coleraine lose tight game against CIYMS

Coleraine lost out to Belfast side CIYMS in the league at the weekend and had to be satisfied with a losing bonus point.

The “Cookstown” sponsored Bannsiders controlled the game throughout the first half but the visitors struck back in the second half to clinch the win.

The final score, Coleraine 11-15 CIYMS, means that Coleraine secured a losing bonus point, a point that could be very important as the league reaches its climax later in the season.

Speaking after the game Coleraine Head Coach Richard Boyd said: “I am really disappointed with the result today but cannot fault the efforts of the squad.

“We were excellent for 60 minutes but we must be more clinical when we build opportunities and kick our points at goal. I thought we were on the wrong end of a few refereeing decisions today which didn’t help our cause but we had enough ball and chances to win.

“We are blooding lots of local young players this year due to the long injury list and we will learn a lot from this game and must focus on the positives.

“I thought we controlled the first half and showed great character to dominate territory against the wind and our young pack really set the platform for a well deserved lead. Josh Christie, Michael Ferguson, David Greatorex and Stephen Dickey got the team onto the front foot with strong carries but we failed to convert this pressure into points which would prove crucial in the end.

“We lost the game in the third quarter when we started to force things, give away silly penalties and we failed to use the advantage of the wind.

“CIYMS scored a well worked try from a set piece move which was a blow to the side but we responded well. I thought the referee missed a clear and obvious block for the decisive try which should have resulted in a penalty in our favour but these things happen at this level.”

Looking forward to this weekend Richard said: “We look forward to another home game next week against a big and physical Cooke side. It is important that we knuckle down at training this week to improve in certain areas but also reinforce all the positives and confidence we have gained from this performance too.”

In the game itself Coleraine dominated the first half but failed to turn the performance into tries. Mikey Poskitt claimed six points from penalties and missed another whilst CI replied with one penalty, leaving the half time score 6-3

Ten minutes into the second half CI took advantage of a break away, against the run of play, to run in a converted try. 6-10

The visitors continued their attack and twenty minutes later scored an unconverted try. 6-15

With less than five minutes to go Coleraine mounted a sustained attack on the CI lines and after many phases of play the ball went to a charging Brian Cochrane to charge over and score in the corner. The conversion went wide and the game ended at 11-15 to CIYMS.

After the game the Coleraine Man of the Match award went to David Greatorex. The Tom McClelland Memorial Award was presented by Louise Morrow, Tom’s daughter.

This weekend Coleraine Firsts entertain another Belfast side, Cooke. This will be another hard fought encounter with both sides seeking to consolidate their league positions.

Coleraine Seconds are away to Ballynahinch 4s. The Thirds have no game.