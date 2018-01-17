RUGBY: Defeat for Coleraine Firsts

Coleraine lost out to Belfast side Instonians at the weekend in the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship.

Coleraine put in a strong performance against the league leaders but were unable to convert their chances into points. In the end, the visitors came away the winners with a score line of Coleraine 3-19 Instonians.

The young Coleraine side will take solace from some impressive defensive work as they withstood the continual onslaught of the Instonians attack. There will be plenty to work on in training over the next few weeks as the ‘Cookstown’ sponsored Bannsiders face two away games at Clogher Valley and Ballyclare before their first game in this year’s Towns Cup, at home to Randalstown, on 3 February.

The result keeps Instonians at the top of the table but leaves Coleraine in second last position as they enter the second half of the competition. With eight games left in the league, the Coleraine men will be going all out to improve their overall standing before the end of the season, starting at Clogher Valley on Saturday.

In the game at the weekend, Coleraine went to the break four points adrift. In a half where Instonians had the run of play Coleriane’s only substantive attack yielded a penalty that Mikey Poskitt converted for three points late in the half. The period ended with the visitors scoring a converted try. In the second half Instonians showed their strength and maintained concerted attacks on the Coleraine lines. Despite stout defensive work and some promising attacking breaks by the home side, Instonians scored two tries, one converted, and took the four league points.

In the day’s other game Coleraine Seconds won 21-12 against Carrick Seconds. This weekend Coleraine Firsts travel to Clogher Valley in the league, the Seconds are home to Ballynahinch 3s and the Thirds travel to play Ballymoney 4s.