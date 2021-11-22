The Toon on tour

Historically the P7 team go ‘on tour’ to compete, having refined their skills through drills and coaching with their IRFU trained coaches.

This year the enthusiasm was high as always, and the motivated players and their parents were keen to see the children compete competitively on tour once again.

The children would celebrate their love of the sport and friendships made at training sessions, following a very disrupted two years as a result of the global pandemic.

The coaches have watched this group of children attend training with dedication as they passed through the age groups of the Mini Section.

They have planned a tour to Minehead where children will participate in the Tigers Challenge at Butlins. This is the biggest residential Rugby festival of its kind in the UK for junior rugby and the club want these children to have an experience that is both meaningful and memorable.

Due to ongoing restrictions fundraising has been very difficult. However, the club and players are very grateful to the support of local businesses who committed to supporting this bunch of talented youths financially as they pursue their love of rugby.

Businesses logos adorn the tour kit in support the squad of 20 players who to travel to England.

The following businesses have generously donated:

Brian Scott Engineering, Garvagh; McComb Steel Stockists, Ballymoney; Burnett HR Consultancy; Fresh to the Door, Ballymoney; Patton Interiors, Coleraine; Gamble Bros Agri Contractors; Carmichael Cars, Ballymoney; The Milk Hut at Chestnutt Farms, Portrush; J. McAfee & Sons Agri Fencing; D.A. Stewart Accident Repair Centre, Garvagh; Edgewater Plant; Stephen Moore Farm Machinery; McMullan Agri; World Wide Sires; Steelyard Café, Ballymoney.

A club spookesperson sid: “The club officials would like to take this opportunity to thank these businesses for their support of the squad. Your donations have made these children’s dream a reality.”

1. The team with sponsors Alison and William Chestnutt from the Milk Hut at Chestnutt's Farm, Portrush Photo Sales

2. The team with sponsors David, Phoebe and Isaac McComb, McComb Steel Stockists, Ballymoney Photo Sales

3. The team with sponsor Dennis Torrens, World Wide Sires Photo Sales

4. The team with sponsor Derek Williams, Brian Scott Engineering, Garvagh Photo Sales