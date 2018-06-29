Enter short story competition and win Eason top summer reads

We have teamed up with Eason, Northern Ireland’s leading retailer of books, stationery, magazines and much more to give you the chance to win a fabulous bundle of their top summer reads.

And all you have to do is send us in your own composition, an original short story on the theme of ‘summer’.

Our judges are looking for an engaging read, which is no longer than 500 words.

Your story could be about remembrance of summers past, an unforgettable summer in a character’s life or anything else summer-related that you feel inspired to write about.

The winning entry will be published in Johnston Press titles across Northern Ireland, as well as on our websites.

With so many fabulous titles to choose from, Eason has handpicked a selection of their top recommended novels, life guides and autobiographies and you could win the lot!

The winning writer will receive a bundle of top titles including:

*The Year that Changed Everything, Cathy Kelly

*Fall From Grace, Danielle Steel

*Eleanor Oliphant, Gail Honeyman

*Still Me, Jojo Moyes

*Form, autobiography by Kieren Fallon

*Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict

*The President is Missing, Bill Clinton and James Patterson

The Square and the Tower, Niall Ferguson.

Entries should be emailed to helen.mcgurk@newsletter.co.uk or posted to Helen McGurk, News Letter, 6-9 Donegall Sq South, Belfast, BT1 5JA. Closing date for entries is 5pm, Friday, July 20.

No cash alternative will be offered.

Prize is non-transferable. NI residents only.

Usual News Letter and Eason competition terms and conditions apply.