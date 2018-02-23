Everything you need to know about applying for Miss Northern Ireland 2018

Aspiring beauty queens across Ulster are being encouraged to enter the hunt for the title of Miss Northern Ireland.

The first heat of the Miss Northern Ireland 2018 contest is preparing to get underway.

Pictured at the Sally's of Omagh Heat of the Insanity Tan Miss World Northern Ireland 2016 are the top four of the night (from left to right) Miss Sally's, Katharine Walker from Belfast, Rachael Diamond from Magherafelt, 2016 Miss World Northern Ireland, Emma Carswell, Miss Omagh Jasmine O'Kane from Londonderry, Courtney Patton from Strabane

The event, which takes place at Tipsy Bird, Belfast on Thursday, March 1 from 9pm, seeks ambitious young women aged between 17 and 24 to take over the crown from current Miss Northern Ireland, Anna Henry.

The event is the first of 13 regional heats scheduled to take place across Northern Ireland, including Antrim, Strabane, Banbridge, Cookstown, Ballymena, Portstewart, Maghera, Dungannon, Bangor, Enniskillen and Londonderry.

Two finalists from each heat will be chosen to take part in the grand finale at the historic Europa Hotel, Belfast on May 28 in a glamorous black tie event hosted by the former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon.

Contest organiser Alison Clarke of local agency ACA Models, explained, “We are looking forward to meeting lots of new talent at the upcoming regional heats. Our talent scouts have been out and about over the last few weeks and, so far, we have had a great response.

Anna Henry current winner of the Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland is pictured with Gerry McBride and Joe McGlinchey owners of Bronze Tanning and Beauty

“The contest is about more than just superficial beauty - it’s about finding talented young women, who will be judged not only on their appearance but also on their personality, poise, presence and intelligence.

“The winner will become an ambassador for Northern Ireland and will be given support and guidance throughout her reign and beyond.

“Over the years, we’ve nurtured many young women who have gone on to achieve high profile careers in modelling, the media and business. The contest really is an opportunity of a life time.”

Current title holder Anna Henry added, “Being crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2017 was a watershed event in my life. From getting to wear the most beautiful crown, to being an ambassador for the NI Children’s Hospice and representing Northern Ireland on a world stage in China, it has all been incredible.

Contest Organiser Alison Clarke with joint MD's of Bronze Direct and producers of Insanity Tan Joe McGlinchey and Gerry McBride

“Spending five weeks in China with 120 beautiful, caring and intelligent ladies from all across the world was a once in a lifetime experience.

“Being Miss Northern Ireland, I really do appreciate that regardless of our very small country, we have so much to offer and the contest is something I’m very proud to be associated with.”

Joe McGlinchey and Gerry McBride, joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producers of Insanity Tan said, “Everyone at Insanity Tan is delighted to be returning as title sponsors of the iconic Miss Northern Ireland contest.

“We will still be sponsoring a category with our salon chain Bronze Tanning and Beauty and we’ll be at every regional heat, sitting in one of the judge’s chairs; plus we’ll be running a range of fantastic competitions up until the final.

Former Miss NI Emma Carswell pictured at Belfast City Hall after being crowned 2016 Therapie Miss Northern Ireland

“We are excited to be involved again in this amazing contest.”

Entrants should send a photograph with their name and address to, Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland Contest, 381 Beersbridge Road, Belfast, BT5 5DT or email missni@acamodels.com. Entrants can also enter online via the Bronze Tanning and Beauty website or the Miss Northern Ireland website.