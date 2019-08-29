Air Waves Portrush ready for lift off

This weekend, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, Air Waves Portrush will see a show-stopping line-up of world-famous aviation attractions, including an exclusive display from the legendary P-47-D Thunderbolt.

Thousands of people are expected to descend upon the seaside town of Portrush for a spectacular array of thrilling flying displays and a host of land-based family entertainment at the largest airshow on the island of Ireland.

Pictured getting ready for year's Air Waves Portrush is The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Sharon McKillop and budding young pilots from Portrush Jessie Cleland (5) and Lucas Cleland (7)

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Sharon McKillop, said: “After lots of planning and organisation, we are now ready for one of the biggest weekends of the year in Portrush. With thousands of people expected to visit the resort on Saturday and Sunday, I hope they enjoy the fantastic programme of aviation attractions and everything happening on the ground. Along with air displays overlooking East Strand, there’ll be lots of local produce and live music, static aircraft displays and family fun zones along with the not-to-be-missed STEM Village. There really is no other event like it!”

The fast and furious P-47-D Thunderbolt will be the star attraction and will dazzle spectators with a thrilling show of power and sound on its first ever appearance at Air Waves Portrush.

The stellar line-up for this year’s show will include vintage displays by the RAF BBMF Douglas Dakota and The RAF Tucano as they commemorate the Battle of Britain.

The OV-10 Bronco will give spectators a smoke-filled performance of agility, with the World War Two Russian Yakovlev Yak 3-U demonstrating its high-speed power and manoeuvrability.

There will a fantastic showcase of daredevil manoeuvres from the Global Stars and Team Raven and the AeroSuperBatics Wing Walkers will perform their breath-taking aerial gymnastics.

The Irish AirCorps CASA Maritime aircraft will perform a series of dramatic flypasts and the Irish Coast Guard will demonstrate its search and rescue capabilities over the Atlantic Ocean.

The ground-based attractions will feature an impressive array of family friendly including: live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food market, and arts and crafts stalls.

Static military displays will include an impressive static Typhoon aircraft and the Ulster Aviation Society’s must-see collection of vintage aircraft. The Ulster Gliding Club will also give visitors the chance to get up close and personal with a static glider.

The STEM Village, sponsored my MATRIX, will bring together over 20 word-class local STEM employers and education providers aimed at inspiring young people to consider an exciting and rewarding STEM orientated career with interactive, fun and engaging displays and tasks.

The Ulster Military Vehicle club will showcase an armoury of combat cars to mark its 20th anniversary that will include an eight-ton Combat Reconnaissance Light Tank (Sabre) and a selection of GI Army jeeps and an RAF Hillman staff vehicle.

There will also be a stunning pyrotechnic aerial display in Portstewart by The Global Stars on the Saturday evening that will also include a packed programme of family entertainment, live music and a magnificent seafront fireworks display.

The fun starts in Portrush at 11am on Saturday and Sunday. PSNI and DOE Roads Service advise travelling early and following AA signposted parking.

Two FREE park and ride sites will be in operation over the weekend. These will operate from 10am on both days from, Rugby Avenue in Coleraine and The Pitts, on the Coast Road between Portrush and Portstewart. Translink will operate this free shuttle bus service between both Park & Ride sites and Portrush town from 10am - 7pm on both days.

Public Parking in Portrush is available at the following locations: Kelly’s Complex, Dunluce Avenue Car Park, Metropole Green, Sandhill Drive Car/Coach/Motorhome Park and West Strand Car Park. A dedicated enclosure for Blue Badge vehicles only will be available at Lower Lansdowne Crescent (Village North) on a first come first served basis.

Air Waves Portrush is organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with support from Tourism NI and a range of other local sponsors.

For more information on Air Waves Portrush visit www.airwavesportrush.co.uk or search for Air Waves Portrush on Facebook and Twitter.