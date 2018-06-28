Get your tickets for Proms in the Park

Proms in the Park, BBC Northern Ireland’s biggest classical music party of the year, will return to the Titanic Slipways in Belfast on Saturday, September 8.

Around 11,000 people are expected to attend the Belfast City Council-supported event, which will feature internationally acclaimed performers from home and around the world.

They will perform alongside the Ulster Orchestra under the baton of David Brophy, in a programme which promises classical and contemporary music and a few surprises.

The concert will be presented on stage by broadcasters Noel Thompson and Claire McCollum.

Peter Johnston, Director BBC Northern Ireland, said: “Proms in the Park remains one of our most ambitious and popular outside broadcast events. We are planning a great evening of music-making and entertainment. The Titanic Slipways will provide a stunning backdrop for our concert and the conclusion of the BBC Proms season. And we will be bringing all of this spectacle to a wider audience at home and around the world on BBC radio, television and online.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Deirdre Hargey added: “We are absolutely delighted to see the ‘BBC Proms in the Park’ back in Belfast after its short one-year absence. The concert is such an fantastic event, showcasing some of our finest musicians alongside world-class international guest stars, all against the wonderful backdrop of Titanic Belfast. It is a marvellous opportunity for our city to shine, and I am sure that this year’s Proms will be another stunning success.”

Tickets for the event will be available on a first come, first served basis from 9am tomorrow, Friday, June 29.

They will be limited to four tickets per applicant.

For ticket applications and more information log on to bbc.co.uk/ni or bbc.co.uk/promsinthepark